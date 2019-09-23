HOUSTON — A solemn procession from Houston to Tomball Monday honored a firefighter who died over the weekend.
Kenneth Stavinoha, 36, was on duty at Fire Station 27 when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack.
An autopsy showed the young firefighter had a blood clot in his heart due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
The procession carried Stavinoha's body from Houston to a funeral home in Tomball.
HFD Fire trucks escorted him as firefighters lined bridges and streets along the route to pay tribute to their brother.
Details about a memorial service will be released soon, according to the Houston Professional Firefighters Association.
The union has a charitable foundation to help the families of fallen firefighters. Tap here if you'd like to donate.
