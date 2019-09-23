HOUSTON — A solemn procession from Houston to Tomball Monday honored a firefighter who died over the weekend.

Kenneth Stavinoha, 36, was on duty at Fire Station 27 when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack.

An autopsy showed the young firefighter had a blood clot in his heart due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The procession carried Stavinoha's body from Houston to a funeral home in Tomball.

HFD Fire trucks escorted him as firefighters lined bridges and streets along the route to pay tribute to their brother.

Details about a memorial service will be released soon, according to the Houston Professional Firefighters Association.

Kenneth Stavinoha

HPFA

The union has a charitable foundation to help the families of fallen firefighters. Tap here if you'd like to donate.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM