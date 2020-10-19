Fallen HFD arson investigator Lemuel Bruce honored with procession

HOUSTON — Arson investigator Lemuel Bruce with the Houston Fire Department is being honored Monday morning with a procession from the medical examiner's office to the funeral home.
The Houston Professional Firefighters Association is detailing the procession, which will begin at 10 a.m.
HFD leadership will also be present.
Bruce was killed in the line of duty Oct. 16. Houston police said he was shot by an arson suspect, who later took his own life. Bruce died at the hospital.
Bruce served as a gun chief on ECHO helicopters in the Marines before joining HFD.
During his 17-year career, including five years with the arson team, he worked with stations 77, 96, 46, 64, 6 and 12.
