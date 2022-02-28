Procession underway for fallen deputy Neil Adams

The body of the fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 deputy will be escorted to a funeral home in Cleveland, Texas.

HOUSTON — The body of fallen San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Deputy Neil Adams will be escorted to a funeral home in Cleveland on Monday Morning.

Adams was shot and killed with his own gun by a suspect last Wednesday at the PlazAmericas Mall, formerly Sharpstown Mall, while working an extra job.

San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers described Neil Adams as a “good man” who worked hard and took care of loved ones.

“He worked hard. He took care of his family. He took care of the constituents of his county,” Rogers said during a press conference Wednesday night. “Please pray for Deputy Constable (Neil) Adams' family.”

Adams' wife described her husband as a sheepdog who lived to protect and serve.

"My husband always said you can either be a sheep or a sheepdog, and I want everybody to pray for all the sheepdogs out there that are protecting everybody," Dee Dee Adams, the wife of the deputy, said. "And everybody's turned their back on them, and everybody should pray for all of them because they're here for you."

The procession will begin at 8 a.m. as multiple agencies escort the fallen deputy Adams from the Medical Examiner's office to a funeral home in Cleveland.