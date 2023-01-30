x
Ashes of Korean War veteran found in storage to be buried with honors at Houston National Cemetery

Found along with the ashes of United States Marine Private First Class Lawrence Cox was a letter from former President Ronald Reagan.

HOUSTON — United States Marine Private First Class Lawrence Cox will be buried with honors Tuesday at Houston National Cemetery.

Cox's ashes were found abandoned in a storage shed along with his DD-214 (discharge paperwork) and a letter from former President Ronald Reagan.

American Legion Post 490 said it accepted the challenge to find Cox's next of kin but was unsuccessful.

The Department of Defense granted permission for Cox to be laid to rest with proper military honors.

Cox served in the Marines during the Korean War. He was injured in battle in June 1951.

Those who wish to pay their respects are asked to attend a procession at Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

