HOUSTON — A Catholic priest in northwest Harris County is stepping down from his position while the diocese investigates allegations of "inappropriate behavior with an adult."

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston confirmed the move Sunday.

Father Alfonso Delgado agreed to withdraw from all ministry until the investigation is complete, the diocese said.

Delgado is a priest at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Tomball Parkway in northwest Harris County.

The diocese did not specify the nature of the allegations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

