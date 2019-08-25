HOUSTON — A Catholic priest in northwest Harris County is stepping down from his position while the diocese investigates allegations of "inappropriate behavior with an adult."
The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston confirmed the move Sunday.
Father Alfonso Delgado agreed to withdraw from all ministry until the investigation is complete, the diocese said.
Delgado is a priest at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Tomball Parkway in northwest Harris County.
The diocese did not specify the nature of the allegations.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
