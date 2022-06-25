Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade weighs heavy on Houstonians celebrating Pride

Despite the celebration, many Houstonians celebrating Pride can't help but feel the weight of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — After a two-year gap due to COVID-19, the Pride Houston festival and parade is back in town.

Despite the festival, many Houstonians celebrating Pride can't help but feel the weight of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"It's terrifying, honestly. Just the thought that something so big can be overturned 50 years later, what does that mean for us," said Pride Houston attendee Berlin Clemens.

"It's just scary what's going on because there's always going to be a domino effect," said Sarah Cunningham, another Pride festival attendee.

Many are worried about the potential broader impacts of the decision. In his opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas argued that the court should reconsider some of its past rulings, including a decision that codified the rights of same-sex relationships and marriages.

Despite their fears, the beat still goes on after a sea of rainbows took over Downtown Houston for the festival.

"I can't even explain it, the way I feel right now. It's so good to see us all here as a family," said Pride celebrant Jason Sims.