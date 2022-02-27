Pride Houston parade grand marshal finalists announced

There are 12 grand marshal finalists for the parade, which will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in downtown Houston. Voting opens Tuesday!

HOUSTON — The Pride Festival and Parade is back this year! The 2022 Houston Pride LGBT+ Celebration will be in downtown Houston on June 25, 2022. There will be a celebration at Houston City Hall and a parade.

And for a parade, you need to have a grand marshal. What's better than one grand marshal? How about 6 grand marshals!

Pride Houston has been going through nominations to determine who the grand marshals will be and below are 12 finalists. From those 12 finalists, you get to decide four of the grand marshals. Then in April, when vote totals are announced, one grand marshal will be named from each of the categories below, and two additional honorary grand marshals will be named.

Voting begins on March 1 at 10 a.m. So bookmark this page, where you'll be able to vote! You'll also be able to learn more about the nominees!

Female Identifying

Toni Mascione

Isabel Longoria

Melissa Vivanco

Male Identifying

Christopher Barry



Travis Torrence



Andrew Edmonson

Gender Nonconfirming/Gender Nonbinary

Juliann Losey



Chip Ware



Matty Gracia

Ally

Danielle Houston



Kailey Posterick



Courtney Sellers

If you'd like to take part in this year's celebration, you can get tickets online here. You can also sign up to be a volunteer. Simply check here or email volunteerinquiry@pridehouston.org.