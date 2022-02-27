x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pride Houston parade grand marshal finalists announced

There are 12 grand marshal finalists for the parade, which will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in downtown Houston. Voting opens Tuesday!
Credit: Pride Houston

HOUSTON — The Pride Festival and Parade is back this year!  The 2022 Houston Pride LGBT+ Celebration will be in downtown Houston on June 25, 2022. There will be a celebration at Houston City Hall and a parade.

And for a parade, you need to have a grand marshal. What's better than one grand marshal?  How about 6 grand marshals!  

Pride Houston has been going through nominations to determine who the grand marshals will be and below are 12 finalists.  From those 12 finalists, you get to decide four of the grand marshals. Then in April, when vote totals are announced, one grand marshal will be named from each of the categories below, and two additional honorary grand marshals will be named.   

Voting begins on March 1 at 10 a.m. So bookmark this page, where you'll be able to vote!  You'll also be able to learn more about the nominees!

Female Identifying

Toni Mascione

Credit: Pride Houston

Watch video message from Toni Mascione

Isabel Longoria

Credit: Pride Houston

Watch video message from Isabel Longoria

Melissa Vivanco

Credit: Pride Houston

Watch video message from Melissa Vivanco

Male Identifying

Christopher Barry

Credit: Pride Houston

Watch video message from Christopher Barry


Travis Torrence

Credit: Pride Houston

Watch video message from Travis Torrence


Andrew Edmonson

Credit: Pride Houston

Watch video message from Andrew Edmonson

Gender Nonconfirming/Gender Nonbinary

Juliann Losey

Credit: Pride Houston

Watch video message from Juliann Losey


Chip Ware

Credit: Pride Houston

Watch video message from Chip Ware


Matty Gracia

Credit: Pride Houston

Watch video message from Matty Gracia

Ally

Danielle Houston

Credit: Pride Houston

Watch video message from Danielle Houston


Kailey Posterick

Credit: Pride Houston

Watch video message from Kailey Posterick


Courtney Sellers

Credit: Pride Houston

Watch video message from Courtney Sellers

---------

Click here to vote and learn more about the candidates on March 1

If you'd like to take part in this year's celebration, you can get tickets online here. You can also sign up to be a volunteer.  Simply check here or email volunteerinquiry@pridehouston.org.

Learn more on how you can participate at pridehouston.org/participate.

In Other News

City of Houston lights buildings blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine