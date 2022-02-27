Pride Houston parade grand marshal finalists announced

HOUSTON — The Pride Festival and Parade is back this year! The 2022 Houston Pride LGBT+ Celebration will be in downtown Houston on June 25, 2022. There will be a celebration at Houston City Hall and a parade.
And for a parade, you need to have a grand marshal. What's better than one grand marshal? How about 6 grand marshals!
Pride Houston has been going through nominations to determine who the grand marshals will be and below are 12 finalists. From those 12 finalists, you get to decide four of the grand marshals. Then in April, when vote totals are announced, one grand marshal will be named from each of the categories below, and two additional honorary grand marshals will be named.
Voting begins on March 1 at 10 a.m. So bookmark this page, where you'll be able to vote! You'll also be able to learn more about the nominees!
Female Identifying
Toni Mascione
Isabel Longoria
Melissa Vivanco
Male Identifying
Christopher Barry
Travis Torrence
Andrew Edmonson
Gender Nonconfirming/Gender Nonbinary
Juliann Losey
Chip Ware
Matty Gracia
Ally
Danielle Houston
Kailey Posterick
Courtney Sellers
If you'd like to take part in this year's celebration, you can get tickets online here. You can also sign up to be a volunteer. Simply check here or email volunteerinquiry@pridehouston.org.
Learn more on how you can participate at pridehouston.org/participate.