Pride Houston partnering with Houston Rockets for tonight's Pride Night

Pride Houston plans to make a major announcement during the halftime show.

HOUSTON — Pride Houston is partnering with the Houston Rockets tonight for Pride Night.

Tickets, which are still available, are going for as low as $19, as the Rockets host the Sacramento Kings.

A portion of tonight's tickets sales will go to Pride Houston, a local organization dedicated to strengthening equality and increasing awareness around issues important to the Houston community such as health, safety and marriage equality, according to its website.

Pride Houston says there will be a big announcement during tonight's game. It's an announcement we're covering for KHOU 11 News and KHOU.com.

Pride Houston parade details

The 2022 Houston Pride LGBTQ+ Celebration will be in downtown Houston this year and will take place on June 25.

The festival will take place from 1 to 6:30 p.m.

The parade will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

There will be not one but six grand marshals this year!

Pride Houston is asking the community to vote for the individuals who they believe should serve as grand marshals.

The nominees include:

Female identifying category

Toni Mascione

Melissa Vicanco

Isabel Longoria

Male identifying category

Christoper Barry

Andrew Edmonson

Travis Torrence

Gender non-binary/non-conforming category:

Chip Ware

Juliann Losey

Matty Garcia

Ally category

Danielle Houston, MSPH

Kailey Posterick

Courtney Sellers

Voting ends April 15 at 5 p.m.