HOUSTON - During President Donald Trump’s short trip to Houston, he attended a fundraiser at the St. Regis Houston.

The event was organized by the National Republican Senate Committee, which raises money to help Republicans get elected to the Senate.

Demonstrators, both for and against the administration, gathered outside the hotel to greet the President’s motorcade.

“We are here in thanks for what he’s doing for American energy, but especially for the tax cuts that have helped so many Americans everywhere. I was not a Trump supporter going into this administration, but with everything he’s doing, I’m a strong Trump supporter,” said Robin Lennon.

“We’re out here to oppose Donald Trump and everything he stands for. This is the most openly racist and misogynistic authoritarian president in half a century or more, so we’re here to say no to Trump, no to a wall, no to a Muslim ban, no to his attacks on women and workers. That’s why we’re out here today,” said David Michael Smith.

Protesters and supporters lined up behind barricades across the street from the fundraiser.

The invitation to the fundraiser states a seat at the event required a $5,000 contribution.

Attendees who made a $25,000 donation received a photo with President Trump.

