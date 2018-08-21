Houston — Preservationists are worried about the future of Midtown’s Kirby Mansion. The 1926 home was recently sold, and there are no designations that protect it from demolition.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Preservation Houston’s David Bush. “So, it’s not really a shock.”

Bush is working to contact the mansion’s new owners. Our partners at the Houston Business Journal report that it’s a company connected to multiple car dealerships, including nearby Central Cadillac in Midtown. The company is called Central Houston Auto Properties II, LLC.

“And that’s going to be part of our job,” said Bush. “To explain why it’s advantageous to a business man to preserve this building.”

The building was constructed by lumber magnate John Henry Kirby. He remodeled an existing Victorian home into what you see today. The mansion has been used as a private residence, Red Cross offices, and most recently a law firm.

“We talk about the history of John Henry Kirby and the home itself on our tour,” said Randy McKinney of Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston.

He also hopes the new owners move forward with a nod to the past.

“But the idea is don’t tear the mansion down,” said McKinney. “Don’t take something that’s connected to Houston’s past and future and demolish it.”

Historic tax credits could cover up to 45% of construction costs if the new owners meet certain guidelines.

“And there’s enough land around the house that you could build around it and still re-purpose the mansion,” said Bush.

We’ve reached out to the new owners through Central Cadillac but, so far, there’s no information on possible redevelopment plans.

