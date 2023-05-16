x
Sheriff: Preschooler accidentally shoots 1-year-old sibling in NE Harris County

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 1-year-old's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A preschooler accidentally shot a 1-year-old sibling in northeast Harris County Tuesday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the 1-year-old's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

This happened at a home on Sunshine Street in the Sheldon Woods neighborhood in northeast Harris County. The sheriff first tweeted about the incident at 5:29 p.m.

The gun was not secured when the preschooler found it, according to the sheriff.

We have a crew at the scene working to get more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

