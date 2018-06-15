HOUSTON - Memorial Park is a weekly -- if not daily -- destination for Houstonians.

“Sick or not, I’m always here,” said Anthony Colunga.

“It’s a city-known spot. When you want to work out, everyone comes to Memorial,” said personal trainer Joy Fields.

Part their routine includes parking for free, before they hit the trails. That won’t be the case, however, in the near future.

Metered parking will go into effect in so-called “convenience areas,” which are spots near the golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool. Meters there are slated to be installed in the fall.

Galleria-area resident Rick Simmons has been running at the park for 30 years and says he’s annoyed by having to pay a fee.

“You have to bring money. You should encourage people not to bring money and stuff that can be stolen here at the park,” he said.

Runner Danny Gonzalez joked, “Maybe now I’ll get a better parking spot,” because he’s hoping other people won’t want to pay for parking.

The first meters will be installed by the new Eastern Glades trails sometime in mid-August.

“The long and short of it is paid parking will help for caring for the green space of the park,” said Shellye Arnold, the President and CEO of Memorial Park Conservancy.

Arnold said there’s not a lot of opportunity to gain revenue for the sprawling 1,500-acre site. She adds paid parking was an idea City Council approved in 2015 to be implemented this year. It’ll cost people parking $1 for 3 hours.

“That number is consistent with other paid parking programs in the city, so along Allen Parkway, Buffalo Bayou Park,” Arnold said.

Park-goers today say that that the fee is reasonable. They just hope it doesn’t spike.

“I think people can invest a dollar. You spend $30 for a gym membership, so $1 to park isn’t bad,” said runner Helen Yancy.

Park officials say the money will help maintain new trails and upgrades in the $205 million expansion plan over the next 10 years. They stress 75 percent of parking at the park will remain free.

“It was a treat having free parking here,” one runner said.

Officials say the hope is with new walking and biking trails at the park that connect with other green spaces in Houston, the need for parking spaces at all will soon be eliminated.

