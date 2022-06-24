HPD: Fetus discovered wrapped in a blanket in a parking lot

The prematurely born baby was rushed to a hospital but did not survive, police said.

HOUSTON — A family discovered a fetus in a parking lot early Friday that did not survive, according to Houston police.

This happened at about 2 a.m. on El Camino Village Drive in the Clear Lake area.

Houston police said the family lives in an apartment complex and found the prematurely-born baby wrapped in a blanket in the parking lot.

There’s still a lot of questions about what happened.

Police said the family was walking out to their car to grab something when they spotted the blanket and went to go check it out. That's when they made the discovery and called 911.

The mother who the found the prematurely-born baby was also a nurse and tried to help before paramedics arrived, police said. The prematurely born baby was later rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

Homicide investigators are looking into this. They were at the hospital gathering details there and then would head over here to the scene.

At this point, they haven't said if any crime has been committed. Right now, they just want to get to the bottom of what happened.