HPD: Pregnant woman critically injured after gunman fires at couple in northeast Houston

Houston police said the victim, who is four months pregnant, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. They're still searching for the alleged shooter.

HOUSTON — A pregnant woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot while leaving a wake service in northeast Houston over the weekend, according to investigators.

The Houston Police Department is searching for the gunman who fired a the victim and her boyfriend about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of Homestead Road near the Trinity area.

The victim has been identified as a 35-year-old woman who is four months pregnant.

Investigators said the couple was in the parking lot when an unknown shooter fired multiple rounds at them and then drove off.

The boyfriend drove the woman to a nearby hospital, where police said she is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

HPD said all witnesses had left the scene before officers arrived.