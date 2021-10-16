The woman's baby was delivered at a hospital following the crash but did not survive, according to police.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a crash on the Highway 360 service road near the border of Arlington and Mansfield left a man, a pregnant woman and her newborn baby dead, police said.

There was one person arrested for the incident, but further details on the arrest were not immediately released.

Arlington police said the crash happened Saturday morning on the southbound frontage road of Highway 360, just south of the Ragland Road exit.

The woman's baby was delivered at a hospital but did not survive, according to police.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Arlington police said the investigation will be a joint effort between them and the Mansfield Police Department.