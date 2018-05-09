HOUSTON - A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit while walking under the southwest freeway in west Houston Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., the woman was walking under the underpass when she hit by a small, gray sedan.

Houston Police say the accident happened at Fountain View and US 59.

She was taken to Southwest Memorial Hospital with a broken leg and other minor injuries. She is expected to be OK. Her unborn baby was not harmed and is also expected to be OK.

The woman appeared to be around 2 or 3 months pregnant, according to Sgt. Thomas Fendia, with the Houston Police Department.

Sgt. Fendia said the driver involved fled the scene and continued driving southbound on Fountain View.

Anyone with information on the suspect's vehicle is urged to call the Houston Police Department.

