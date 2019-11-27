HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — On any given day, there are about 1,000 women in the Harris County Jail and several dozen of them are pregnant. Jail may actually turn out to be the place where these women and their children get a new lease on life.

Under the watchful eye of guards, Harris County inmates go through their daily routine. But on the fourth floor, that includes something extra.

Jessica Williams, 23, pats her belly and says, “I’m 31 weeks and 2 days.”

She and about two dozen other pregnant inmates are going back to school.

Recovery Coach Lauren Holleman stands next to the steel tables and benches and asks the inmates: “When we get in a fight with our boyfriend, what’s the first thing you want to do?”

A chorus of voices replied, "Get high."

Leslie Cavillo, 24, says she is pregnant with her fourth child. It’s her second pregnancy behind bars. She’s there this time on a burglary charge and for the first time, has enrolled in the Mentoring Moms program. There are classes for all female inmates, not just those expecting.

In the next cell block, Holleman begins another class for the general female population. There are about 60 women there.

She asks, "How many of you have parents who were some kind of substance abusers? Alcohol included?”

Dozens of hands go up from a sea of orange jumpsuits.

Holleman estimates 85% to 90%.

Holleman, who is also a case manager, teaches critical life skills, from parenting to finance, to women who didn't learn them at home.

Jennifer Herring began the program in the Harris County Jail six years ago. She said assistance continues after an inmate is discharged with caseworkers who help for another six months.

The frank talk has brought 23-year-old Dakota Johns to tears. Her nickname “Koko” is tattooed on the side of her face. She is 5 1/2 months pregnant. The baby’s father is in jail, too.

She likes the program: “It can help me change things that I’ve been needing to change but I never knew how to start.”

Everyone enrolled must volunteer and be screened. Discipline and violence issues are disqualifiers. The 90-day program runs five days a week with classes, homework and case management appointments.

Perhaps the hardest lesson?

KHOU 11 reporter Shern Min Chow asks the large room of inmates: “How many of you are in jail because of a man?”

Dozens raise their hands.

Ryniscia Sanford, 25, is charged with aggravated assault. She is nine months pregnant and explains, “It be love. Love can make you do all kinds of crazy things. I love this person so I wanna get his approval.”

Two women who have just delivered their newborns while in custody are eager to share photos of their babies. The question now is, "Will love for a child be stronger than love for a man?"

Chow asks the women, “What’s one thing you would change for your children?”

A mother of four started to cry.

“It started as a child with my mother being drunk. It’s like a vicious cycle through my family. I just don’t want my children to go through that,” she said.

Change is hard. Not changing can be even harder.

Low-level, non-violent felony Harris County detainees have a recidivism rate of 70%. That drops dramatically to about 27% for those enrolled in intervention programs, such as Mentoring Moms.

