Close call | Precinct 5 deputy's patrol vehicle sideswiped by suspected intoxicated driver

The collision was caught on camera and the driver was taken into custody. No one was injured.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy narrowly avoided what could have been a terrible outcome early Monday morning. The close call was caught on video.

What happened

At about 2 a.m., the deputy was helping the driver of a stalled truck in the 3800 block of the West Sam Houston Tollway, near Harwin, when her patrol vehicle was sideswiped by a white Mercedes SUV. Authorities said the driver was speeding.

The collision knocked both side-view mirrors off the patrol vehicle and also partially pulled off the front bumper.

The deputy followed the SUV to Westheimer and Beltway 8, where the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, authorities said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Video