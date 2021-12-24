WATCH: Prayer service held for Lina Khil as search for missing Texas toddler continues

The 3-year-old went missing Monday afternoon, seemingly without a trace.

SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio authorities, FBI experts and community members continue to look out for any sign of Lina Khil, the 3-year-old who vanished from a northwest-side playground seemingly without a trace Monday afternoon, a prayer service was held Friday morning in hopes she is found soon, and safe.

Police officials say they continue to approach her disappearance as a missing persons case, saying they don't believe Lina was abducted. An AMBER Alert remains active.

KENS 5's Sue Calberg was at the event, which was held at St. Francis Episcopal Church near Lina's family's apartment complex.

Lina's father also spoke at the service.

Also on hand was SAPD Chief William McManus, who continued to emphasize the extent of law enforcement's efforts to find Lina, saying every unit at the family's apartment complex was searched "multiple times" as they work to find new leads.

"There's not a law enforcement agency in the country that doesn't know Lina is missing," he said.

Justin Garris, acting special agent in charge for the FBI's San Antonio field office, added that multiple support units were called into town to assit.