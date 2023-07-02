x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Winner of $2M Powerball ticket bought in Houston claims prize

The $2M winning ticket was bought at an H-E-B on Bellaire Boulevard near Highway 6.

More Videos

HOUSTON — Earlier this month, someone bought a Powerball ticket in Houston that won $2 million.  And now, lottery officials say that winner has claimed the prize. 

The ticket was for the drawing on Feb. 6.

It was bought with a quick pick at the H-E-B along Bellaire Boulevard near Highway 6 and matched all five white ball numbers, but missed the red Powerball number.  

The numbers on the Feb. 6 drawing were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball was 7.

It was the same drawing that someone in Washington state matched all six numbers, winning the $754.6 million jackpot.  

 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out