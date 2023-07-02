Winner of $2M Powerball ticket bought in Houston claims prize

The $2M winning ticket was bought at an H-E-B on Bellaire Boulevard near Highway 6.

HOUSTON — Earlier this month, someone bought a Powerball ticket in Houston that won $2 million. And now, lottery officials say that winner has claimed the prize.

The ticket was for the drawing on Feb. 6.

It was bought with a quick pick at the H-E-B along Bellaire Boulevard near Highway 6 and matched all five white ball numbers, but missed the red Powerball number.

The numbers on the Feb. 6 drawing were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball was 7.