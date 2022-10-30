Powerball hits $1B while ticket worth $1M sold at Humble grocery store

Monday's drawing will be for $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize on Saturday.

HUMBLE, Texas — Someone in Humble is about to find out they have a lot of new friends and family after winning a cool $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket, which was sold at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway, matched all five white balls to win the prize.

According to the Texas Lottery, six tickets also won $150,000 in the state and 11 tickets won $50,000.

The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger as players keep losing.

No one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize on Saturday night. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.

The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23.

The increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Although the advertised top prize will be an estimated $1 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Monday’s drawing will be an estimated $497.3 million.

The $825 million jackpot for Saturday's draw increased from $800 million on Friday as a result of strong ticket sales, Powerball said.

A Florida ticket holder matched all five white balls in Saturday's drawing and increased the prize to $2 million by including the game’s “Power Play” feature. Six tickets, including the one sold in Humble, won a $1 million prize by matching five white balls, including two in California, two in Michigan and one in Maryland.

It has been nearly three months since anyone hit all six numbers and took the lottery’s top prize, with a $206.9 million jackpot win in Pennsylvania on Aug. 3. Thanks to Powerball’s long odds of one in 292.2 million, there have now been 37 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.