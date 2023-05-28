x
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold at Houston-area Kroger

No one won Saturday night's jackpot, but a lucky ticketholder in the Houston area is waking up with some extra cash.
Credit: AP
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HOUSTON — Saturday night's Powerball jackpot wasn't anything special at $211 million, but one lucky ticketholder in the Houston area is a lot richer!

According to the Texas Lottery, a ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Kroger on North Eldridge Parkway and West Little York Road, which is near the Jersey Village area.

It was the only big winner in the Memorial Day weekend Powerball drawing with 13 people winning $200 and 25 others winning $100.

The next Powerball drawing will be Monday night worth an estimated $226 million.

Earlier this month, another lucky Texan won $7.5 million while playing the Texas Lottery. The ticket was sold in North Texas at One World Grocery. At last check, the prize was still unclaimed.

