Powerball ticket worth $1M sold at Houston-area Kroger

HOUSTON — Saturday night's Powerball jackpot wasn't anything special at $211 million, but one lucky ticketholder in the Houston area is a lot richer!

It was the only big winner in the Memorial Day weekend Powerball drawing with 13 people winning $200 and 25 others winning $100.

The next Powerball drawing will be Monday night worth an estimated $226 million.