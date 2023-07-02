Powerball ticket worth $2M sold at H-E-B near Alief

A lucky winner in Washington state will take home the ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. There were also five $1 million winners in Michigan and New York.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Someone in Houston is waking up $2 million richer after matching all five Powerball numbers in Monday night's drawing. The lucky ticket holder managed to double their winnings with the 'power play' option.

The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the Powerball 07.

It's Houston's latest millionaire after a ticket holder won $1 million during January's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket in Washington state matched all six numbers and was worth $754.6 million.

The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.

Both prizes available are the amounts before taxes, Powerball said.

The lottery game's website shows the jackpot for the next drawing on Thursday has dropped to $20 million.

Monday night's win was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022. That winless streak allowed the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

Higher interest rates have allowed annuity payments to increase compared with earlier jackpots when rates were lower. Most winners prefer the immediate cash prize.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes drawing more players.