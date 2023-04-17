Broken power pole hangs over sidewalk across from southwest Houston school

One nearby resident said they reported the issue, but that it's not yet been fixed.

Example video title will go here for this video

A broken power pole in southwest Houston has nearby residents demanding a fix.

The broken utility pole is hanging over the sidewalk across the street from a school on Kipp Way Drive near Wilcrest.

Someone who works nearby reached out to us, saying it’s been this way for at least a few weeks. Someone else who lives nearby said they reported it a few times, but nothing has been done yet.

One parent said his biggest concern is the safety of the kids who go to the nearby school.

“Having kids walk through here and kids climb on things and play around, the fact that it looks like it’s about to snap at any moment, they could be walking underneath it or coming through it and it could fall on them,” he said.

We’ve reached out to the City of Houston and CenterPoint to see who oversees this. We’ll let you know when we hear back.