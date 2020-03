TEXAS CITY, Texas — Some residents in the Texas City area woke up overnight to heavy flaring at a plant.

The flare lit up the night sky before midnight Monday, according to a post on the Texas City Emergency Management's Facebook page.

"We are experiencing heavy flaring in the area due to the recent power failure. There is no emergency or explosion. Flaring is occurring in order to bring the systems back to normal."

There is no shelter-in-place at this time.

Plant flaring in Texas City

