Need help paying your power bill after winter storm? Organizations across Texas are offering money, help

“I would definitely encourage, no matter what county you live in,” said Desiree Davis, “these resources are available across the state of Texas.”

HOUSTON — The next round of electricity bills is heading to properties across Houston.

Even if you’re on a fixed-rate plan, that bill could be for more than you budgeted. But before you pay or put off paying your power bill, here are some resources that might help you make the best financial decision for yourself or your family.

During an emergency meeting on February 21, The Public Utility Commission of Texas issued a series of orders to protect electricity customers.

Until further notice: there’s an immediate halt on disconnections for non-payment. Power companies can’t even process the disconnection. And, if a customer asks, power companies are required to offer deferred payment plans.

Because spending money on a hefty power bill, “can mean the difference in being able to provide food or paying other bills,” said Desiree Davis.

She leads Baker-Ripley’s Utility Assistance Program which can offer as much as $3,200 in monetary assistance per account. Click here to apply .

The free money is for Houston and Harris County residents who meet income requirements.

Don’t live in Harris County? Call 211Texas.

Operators across Texas can match you with other resources like TexasRentRelief.com

The state-run program can help with up to 15 months of assistance.

The Greater Coastal Community Action Council is another option for folks in Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston and Wharton counties.