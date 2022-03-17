Postal contractor locks himself in vault during possible medical episode, police say

League City police and fire say they were trying to get the man medical attention after locking himself inside a vault.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A postal contractor is said to have locked himself inside a post office vault, according to League City fire and police.

The incident happened Thursday morning at the League City Post Office off 240 West Galveston Street.

Police said the contractor was apparently suffering from a medical episode when he locked himself inside the vault.

League City police and fire officials attempted to get the man out of the vault so he could receive medical attention, League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff said.

The incident didn't stop operations at the post office as workers continued to load their trucks and attend to the postal needs of customers.