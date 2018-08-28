HOUSTON — The Houston team that recently made it to the Little League World Series was honored Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

Mayor Sylvester Turner presented the Post Oak Little League team with a mayoral proclamation, declaring Tuesday “Post Oak Little League Day”. Council Member Greg Travis sponsored the proclamation.

Each player and coach had their name called and shook the mayor’s hand before posing for photos.

Pitcher Ethan Goldstein said the honor is “surreal” after a crazy previous few weeks.

“To see that the whole city of Houston now is gonna celebrate something that we accomplished, it makes me feel like it’s not just important to ourselves, but it’s important to everyone in our community as well,” said Goldstein. “It’s nice to see that our community supports us, and we appreciate that.”

Several council members also thanked the team for making Houston proud and showing sportsmanship, especially after their heartbreaking loss in extra innings that eliminated them from the tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

