HOUSTON - Houston is now home to a AAA Five Diamond-rated property in The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown.

The hotel, which opened in March, is the only property in Houston to receive the top award.

The Post Oak Hotel is one of nearly 89 properties in the U.S. to earn the Five Diamond distinction from AAA. It is one of only three AAA Five-Diamond properties in Texas alongside the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas and Hotel Emma in San Antonio.

“I’m proud to be the only in Houston to receive this honor and hope for continued success in the future,” owner Tilman Fertitta said in a statement.

