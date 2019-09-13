HOUSTON — Jessica Nichols sent her husband out to buy diapers and ended up with a very sweet surprise.

As he walked down the diaper aisle of the Walmart at 290 and Cypress Rosehill, he noticed a Post-It note attached to a diaper box.

It read:

Moms:

These are extra coupons I printed because I know babies are expensive. Use what you need, leave the rest for other moms.

STAY STRONG-

Ya’ll are doing great!!

Jessica says the coupons were gone but her husband snapped a picture of the sweet note.

Jessica has a message for the woman who left the Post-it: “Thank you, you made my heart smile.”

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM