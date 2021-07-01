Possible tornado damage in Texas City after severe storms; some schools cancel class

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A possible tornado hit Texas City Wednesday night after severe storms rolled through the area.
There was damage to the Brazos Urethane building on 6th Street North. The road was closed while crews moved debris.
At about 6 a.m. Thursday, Texas City ISD gave the following update on the status of classes and impacted schools:
"Due to storm damage, Calvin Vincent Early Childhood and Kohfeldt Elementary will NOT have school today. There will be a delayed start (9 a.m.) for Blocker Middle School, Texas City High School and ITC. School is normal for all others."