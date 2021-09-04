2 people injured after possible road rage shooting in NW Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON — Two people were shot in a possible road rage incident Saturday in northwest Harris County.
Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed both people injured have been hospitalized, including one person who was shot in the ankle.
Deputies responded to a shooting call around 3:40 p.m. Saturday and are investigating at two locations: West Little York at Brittmore Road and West Little York at Sam Houston Parkway.
Investigators said one of the people involved is claiming self-defense.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.