2 people injured after possible road rage shooting in NW Harris County, deputies say

Investigators said one of the people involved is claiming self-defense.

HOUSTON — Two people were shot in a possible road rage incident Saturday in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed both people injured have been hospitalized, including one person who was shot in the ankle.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a possible road rage shooting. Two persons sustained gunshot wounds; both have been taken to hospitals, one in serious condition. Two scenes for this incident; W. Little York @ Brittmore & W. Little York @ Sam Houston Pkwy. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/sU5V87km0Q — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 4, 2021

Deputies responded to a shooting call around 3:40 p.m. Saturday and are investigating at two locations: West Little York at Brittmore Road and West Little York at Sam Houston Parkway.

Investigators said one of the people involved is claiming self-defense.