HOUSTON — The bodies of two people were found Monday in a Montrose-area apartment that investigators believe may have been a murder-suicide.

It happened in the 4000 block of McDuffie Street near West Main.

Houston police detectives said the bodies of a man and woman in their 20s were found inside the apartment along with a gun.

There was no immediate word on their identities or what may have led to the incident.

