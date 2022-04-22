Possible human remains found inside abandoned building in NW Houston

The skeletal remains were found in the 8700 block of West Tidwell Friday morning, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after finding what appeared to be human remains inside an abandoned building in northwest Houston.

An anonymous caller reported the skeletal remains at 8707 West Tidwell Road near Hempstead Highway Friday morning. They'd apparently been there awhile.

Police say an autopsy will be needed to determine the gender, cause of death and possibly the identity of the person.

HPD said the caller told them the remains were behind a motel, but they found them inside the abandoned building.