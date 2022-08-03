Barbara Jordan Memorial Parkway unveiled honoring the late Congresswoman

City and state officials were on hand as a portion of State Highway 288 was renamed in honor of the late congresswoman.

HOUSTON — A portion of State Highway 288 was dedicated to the late Congresswoman Barbara Jordan on Tuesday.

The portion or SH 288 at the Southmore Bridge was renamed Barbara Jordan Memorial Parkway as part of House Bill 519, which was passed on Juneteenth 2019.

"It really has been a labor of love visualizing and then working on this project for so many years," State Representative Shawn Thierry said. "This highway dedication is a permanent memorial for future generations to witness."

Local and state community leaders were on hand for the ceremony and unveiling, which also included Rosemary McGowen, the only living sibling of Jordan.

Jordan, a Houston native, was the first African-American woman elected to the Texas Senate and the first African-American woman elected to the U.S. Congress from the South.

The unveiling also comes on the heels of the abandoned Barbara Jordan Post Office being transformed and renamed to POST Houston.