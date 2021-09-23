x
Port of Houston target of suspected nation-state hack

The Port of Houston says no operational data or systems were impacted.
Credit: Air 11
Two of the terminals at the Port Houston remained closed Thursday due to an ongoing hardware failure, according to port officials. But they expect to open later this afternoon.

RICHMOND, Va. — A major U.S. port was the target last month of suspected nation-state hackers.

The Port of Houston, a critical piece of infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, issued a statement Thursday saying it had successfully defended against an attempted hack in August and no operational data or systems were impacted.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly initially disclosed that the port was the target of an attack at Senate committee hearing Thursday morning. 

She said she believed a “nation-state actor” was behind the hack, but did not say which one.

