Two Port Houston terminals expect to be open later this afternoon

"This is not a cyber-attack on the Port Houston operating system," Roger Guenther, executive director of the port, said.

HOUSTON — Two of the terminals at the Port Houston remained closed Thursday due to an ongoing hardware failure, according to port officials. But they expect to open later this afternoon.

The two terminals affected are the Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals. The Port of Houston tweeted shortly after noon that they expect to be back open to truck traffic at 3 p.m.

In a letter on Wednesday, Roger Guenther, executive director of the port, said the facility experienced a major failure at 7 a.m. of the storage devices that support all the applications used to operate both terminals.

They moved the applications and associated data to a backup system and were back up again by 10 a.m. Wednesday, Guenther said. However, the backup failed again at noon.

Since then, the terminals not been able to process any transactions, the director said.

“I want to be clear that this is not a cyber-attack on the Port Houston operating system,” Guenther said in the letter.

The ships that were already in progress have been able to continue working, but processing new ones hasn't been possible, he said. The truck gates at both container facilities are also idle.

"We certainly recognize the impact this situation has on our industry partners and we ask for your patience,” Guenther said. “Also, please know that we have every available resource working to restore our systems and return to work to serve you as quickly as possible.”