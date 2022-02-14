Valentine's Day fire destroys popular League City restaurant

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the fire at Kelley's Country Cookin on FM 518.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Three firefighters were injured while fighting a fire at a popular League City restaurant on Valentine's Day, according to authorities.

According to officials, a fire broke out just before 7 p.m. at Kelley's Country Cookin in the 1500 block of FM 518.

When crews arrived, League City Fire Chief Michael Lugo said flames were coming through the roof and were spreading quickly.

Several fire departments were helping battle the fire when the roof partially collapsed, injuring three firefighters. They were all treated at the scene and are expected to be OK. None were taken to the hospital.

The restaurant was open for business when the fire started and all customers were able to evacuate before fire crews arrived, according to authorities. It's unclear how many people were inside when the fire broke out.

Officials said the building is considered to be a total loss.

The fire was deemed to be under control at about 8 p.m., according to Lugo.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, according to Lugo.

Lugo did say there were three construction workers on the roof who had been working for several days.