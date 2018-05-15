For weeks, a Houston woman was getting phone calls for Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen.

Somehow, her cell phone number came up when people searched for one of the fried chicken chain’s Houston locations.

Crystal, who asked to be identified by her first name only, thought the mix up was funny at first.

However, humor turned into frustration when the incessant calls didn’t stop.

“There are days where there are probably 20 or more. Mother’s Day, I got a ton of calls. I didn’t even realize my voicemail was full. That’s when I started listening to them,” she said.

She received customers calls with complaints, orders, and employment applications.

After weeks of getting wrong-number calls, Popeye’s corrected the number online on Tuesday.

“It was just really shocking to me that something so random could happen to you on the internet. Suddenly your whole life changes, and I’m Popeye’s,” Crystal laughed.

Crystal says Popeye’s offered to send her gift cards as an apology for the mistake.

Google also corrected the business phone number online.

A Google spokesperson sent the following statement to KHOU 11 News Tuesday:

“We’re heavily invested in empowering users to contribute their local knowledge to Google products and services. Users can use the "suggest an edit" tool to update business listing information. Overall, allowing users to suggest edits provides comprehensive and up-to-date info, but we recognize there may be occasional inaccuracies or bad edits suggested by users. When this happens, we do our best to address the issue as quickly as possible.”

© 2018 KHOU