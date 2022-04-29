Remains found positively identified as missing Spring woman Taylor Pomaski

Taylor Pomaski had been missing since April of 2021. The remains were found in December.

HOUSTON — Remains found late last year have been positively identified as a Spring woman who had been missing for more than a year.

Taylor Pomaski, 29, was reported missing by family members on April 27, 2021. Investigators, at the time, called her disappearance suspicious.

The remains were located in north Harris County in December and on Friday, we learned they were hers.

The investigation into Kevin Ware, a former professional football player, remains open and active. He has not been arrested or charged in connection to her disappearance.

Ware, who played in the NFL in the early 2000s with Washington and San Francisco, was reportedly in a relationship with Pomaski.