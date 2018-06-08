HOUSTON - The majority of Harris County residents are expected to vote in favor of a $2.5 billion bond to help battle flooding, according to a new survey by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston.

Officials with the study spoke to 815 Harris County residents between June and July of 2018 and asked them about the Harris County Flood Control District's Bond election.

The special election will ask for $2.5 billion to address flooding in the county. Specific details about what officials will do to prevent flooding have not yet been released.

Fifty five percent of those who took part in the study said they would vote in favor of the bond. Thirty five percent said they were undecided and 10 percent said they would not vote for the bond.

The study also found that belief in global warming affected the way participants voted. Those who believe global warming is a threat to future flooding in Houston, will likely voted for the bond. If they don't believe is affects flooding, they will likely vote against it.

Turnout for voters is expected to be low however. Only about 5 to 8 percent of 2.2 million voters in Harris County are expected to vote.

It was also found older voters are more supportive of the bond.

The bond election will take place on August 25, 2018.

