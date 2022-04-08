Man accused of violating burn ban, starting fire that destroyed about 14 acres, including house

Officials said the homeowner told them that he was aware of the burn ban. He's been charged with illegal burning.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — A Polk County man is facing charges after authorities said he violated the county's burn ban and started a fire that destroyed a significant amount of other people's property.

What happened

On Monday, Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies showed up to a fire that was burning off of FM 62 in the Corrigan area of Bryant Road and Pine Groves Road.

When deputies got there, they said they saw a homeowner trying to put out a fire that had spread from a burn barrel on his property.

Deputies said the fire spread to a nearby house fast. They said they tried to put out the flames, but had no luck due to the size of the fire and the amount of smoke.

As deputies warned other nearby residents, fire officials showed up to protect other homes and structures. After hours of work, first responders were able to contain the fire.

Cause of the fire

Officials said the homeowner who started the fire was illegally burning trash when the fire and embers escaped the barrel and caught nearby vegetation on fire.

Authorities said the fire destroyed a home, two structures, a travel trailer and about 14 acres.

Many people lost property but no one was injured, according to authorities.

Charged

The homeowner who started the fire has not been identified, but officials said he told them that he was aware of the burn ban.

He was arrested and charged with illegal burning (in violation of a burn ban). He was booked into the Polk County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

Officials want the public to know that the burn ban is still in place in Polk County.

