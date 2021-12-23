Polk County deputies run into burning home to save homeowner

Dashcam video shows Cpl. Roper Ellison and Dept. Darin Brooks run onto the front porch seconds before it's fully on fire.

LIVINGSTON, Texas — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is sharing their praise for two deputies who were seen on camera saving a man from his burning home. The office shared a dashcam video from the deputies' patrol vehicle.

Deputy Corporal Roper Ellison and Deputy Darin Brooks were dispatched to a house fire in Livingston around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

A Sheriff's Office representative said the homeowner was in a wheelchair and wasn't able to leave. The dispatcher told the deputies that they lost contact with the victim shortly after.

Dashcam video shows a patrol vehicle arriving to a burning house off of Don Reily Drag. The fire engulfed the inside of the house and the front porch overhang.

Corporal Ellison and Deputy Brooks immediately left their vehicles and ran to the house to look for the homeowner. They saw that the man made it to the end of his front porch, but he couldn't go any further.

Ellison picked him up and placed him over his shoulder and Brooks led them back to the patrol vehicles. A representative with the Sheriff Office said the fire covered the entire front porch around 20 seconds after they saved the homeowner.

The deputies suffered minor burns and injuries from the fire, according to authorities. They were treated for those injuries and continued their shift that day.

Corporal Ellison and Deputy Brooks presented a Lifesaving Award on Wednesday for their heroic efforts. A representative for Sheriff Bryon Lyons said he's proud of them and wanted the public to know about the people that serve Polk County night and day.