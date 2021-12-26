11-year-old girl shot overnight while asleep at home in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Texas — An 11-year-old girl was shot early Sunday morning while asleep at a home in Livingston, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
It happened around 2 a.m. at a home in the 2500 block of FM 1988. Investigators said a 911 caller told dispatchers that someone had shot at their house.
The child's current condition is unknown.
The sheriff's office said deputies are currently searching for a person of interest named Avery Norman, who has not been charged but is wanted for questioning.
Deputies said Norman is possibly driving a black Dodge truck or a black, older model 4 door Acura.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.