11-year-old girl shot overnight while asleep at home in Polk County, deputies say

Investigators are now searching for a person of interest named Avery Norman, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — An 11-year-old girl was shot early Sunday morning while asleep at a home in Livingston, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 2 a.m. at a home in the 2500 block of FM 1988. Investigators said a 911 caller told dispatchers that someone had shot at their house.

The child's current condition is unknown.

The sheriff's office said deputies are currently searching for a person of interest named Avery Norman, who has not been charged but is wanted for questioning.

Deputies said Norman is possibly driving a black Dodge truck or a black, older model 4 door Acura.

On 12/26/2021, around 2:00am in the morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 2500 blk of... Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office TX, Sheriff Byron Lyons on Sunday, December 26, 2021

No other details have been released.