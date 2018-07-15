ALVIN, Texas -- A man was shot by police Sunday afternoon in Alvin.

It happened at Alvin Missionary Baptist Church on West Lang Street.

The suspect is believed to be part of an earlier disturbance at a different location involving him firing a weapon multiple times.

He later ended up at the church on West Lang, where service was not in session but the pastor was present.

The suspect pointed a gun at his head, then at officers, according to police.

That's when officers opened fire and hit the suspect.

His condition was not immediately clear.

