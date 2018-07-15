ALVIN, Texas -- A man was shot and killed by police Sunday afternoon in Alvin.

It happened at Alvin Missionary Baptist Church on West Lang Street around 4 p.m.

The Alvin Police Department received a call about a disturbance at a home in the 500 block of N. Fifth Street. A caller reported a man was suicidal and had fired a shot in the home.

Police found the man had driven away on a motorcycle with the firearm by the time officers arrived at the scene.

The found his motorcycle at the church within minutes.

As officer began searching for the suspect, he emerged from an adjacent wooded area with the firearm, according to police.

Officers say they gave repeated instructions for the suspect to put the weapon on the ground.

The suspect repeatedly screamed at the officers to shoot him as he waved the gun around, police say.

The suspect did finally place the weapon on the ground, but then suddenly retrieved it and brought it back up as the officers moved in on him, according to police.

Police say one officer fired on the suspect.

The officers began immediate treatment of the man until the arrival of EMS arrived, according to police. The man died at a hospital

Alvin Police have been joined in the investigation by the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office.

