HOUSTON — A man who walked in to a Family Dollar store with a gun, snatched cash and then took off, is on the run on the Southwest side, police tell KHOU 11 News. Not far from the robbery scene there was a large search around 6 o'clock Wednesday.

In the 6700 block of Marinette Drive, a man police say matched the description of the robber, ran from officers in an apartment complex.

Police set up a perimeter in area, just across the street from the PlazAmericas Mall, and used a K-9 and helicopter to search for the man. It's unclear if that person has been caught.

We're continuing to follow this story as it develops.