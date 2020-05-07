Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy last seen in Greenspoint area

HOUSTON — Houston Police are searching for a 9-year-old boy who disappeared Saturday evening in the Greenspoint area.
Police said Kenyon O’Bryant was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Greens Road. He is described as a black or black-Hispanic male, 4-foot-9, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was wearing a white muscle shirt, blue shorts and black Nike slides.
Anyone with information on Kenyon’s whereabouts is urged to contact HPD at (713) 884-3131 or (832) 394-1840.