HOUSTON – Police are searching for a 37-year-old Houston woman missing since last Monday.

Brittany Burfield's car was found near Richmond and the West Sam Houston Toll Road, and her family believe she may be in danger.

Her family has really been relying on social media to get the word out.

As they continue to piece things together, here is what we know so far.

Burfield lives near Brays Bayou. That is quite a distance from where her car was found. Her mother says Texas Equusearch has agreed to take this case.

Burfield is 5 feet 6 inches tall with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen around noon on June 25.

Her mother said, that along with help from police, she’s also hired a private investigator.

The investigator found out that three drug dealers were using the car to sell drugs. They also had her daughter’s phone.

Burfield’s mother said she got several text messages from her daughter’s phone and believes someone was texting her acting like her daughter so she wouldn't worry.

If you know anything about this, you’re asked to contact police.

