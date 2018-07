TEXAS CITY - Police are searching for the person who opened fire at a shopping center in Texas City around noon Saturday.

The gunfire was captured on surveillance camera. You can see a group walking with two children when a man in a black t-shirt runs up and opens fire on someone who ducks for cover in a silver vehicle.

Amazingly, no one was hurt in this incident.

If you recognize the shooter in the video, call Crime Stoppers.

